TEASED! Lamborghini Suggests Something NEW Is On The Horizon For The Frankfurt Motor Show — Could It Be An eAventador?

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) is just weeks away.

As usual, it's one of the biggest events for the automotive world.

Frankfurt and Geneva are two fantastic venues where we get the pleasure of seeing outrageous concepts and all sorts of production eye candy.

It turns out that Lamborghini isn't sitting this one out. Releasing a rather cryptic tweet in a dimly lit photo, the raging bull is previewing something. Just no one really knows.

According to reports the Aventador replacement arrives in 2022. This could either be one of two things: 1) That replacement vehicle in concept form; or, 2) A new Aventador that will feature hybrid technology to propel us to new heights in the interim.

It seems the buzz is surrounding the latter with some calling it the Aventador 2, which is really what the Aventador S was, but I digress.

Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com as we provide Frankfurt Motor Show updates.






CANADIANCOMMENTS

I suspect it is a concept. Being a very purpose built car, I am not sure where a battery back or electric motor would go in an Aventador. The only unused room in the frunk. At 4100lbs currently, any new hybrid will be heavier.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2019 10:33:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The Aventador needs to be replaced.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2019 10:40:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

