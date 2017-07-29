TEASED! Lookie, Lookie! What Does BMW Have Debuting At This Year's Monterey Car Week? All-new Z Car?

Monterey Car Week is that special time in the middle of August when the automotive community unites in northern California for one of the most interesting series of auto-related events.

Between Quail, Concorso Italiano and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it's an action-packed weekend.

For many years now, BMW has always made it a point to debut something interesting there. It seems like 2017 will not stray from the beaten path.

That's because there's an all-new product set to make an appearance. Looking super sleek, lacking a top and boasting seating for two, it's going to be something slinky. Given that the timing is about right for the debut of the all-new BMW Z car it's been jointly developing with Toyota, this is what our money is on.

But before we get too amped up, could it be the all-new i8 Roadster? We've seen a more revealing teaser via video before so it would be weird to put it back into hiding.

Perhaps we'll get a two for one special? A BMW Z car concept for Pebble Beach and the reveal of the production i8 Roadster as well.





