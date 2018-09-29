TEASED! Mercedes-AMG Names Its All-new Hypercar And Lewis Hamilton Is Left SCREAMING About It...

9/29/2018

Late this week, Mercedes-AMG made it official.

Its all-new hypercar has a name.

Dubbed the Mercedes-AMG One, it will be the three-pointed star's attempt at a production road car that exceeds all else. That includes the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and I suppose the all-new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Fitted with a Formula 1 racer's engine, it's said to produce over 1,000 horsepower. We expect that it will be a thrill unlike any other road car built before.

Hell, even in the company's teaser clip, Lewis Hamilton seems pretty fired up about it. I doubt it has anything to do with his monster F1 contract.


Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that its upcoming hypercar will be named the One for production, with the model name signifying its position at the very top of Mercedes-AMG’s road car range. 

The name is also a reference to the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 engine used in the car. The powertrain itself has undergone hundreds of hours of testing in British facilities to meet what Mercedes-AMG refers to as "the immense challenge" of making it ready for series production. The Formula 1-derived 1.6-litre V6 will produce more than 1000bhp, although the specific figure is yet to be confirmed...








