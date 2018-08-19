TEASED! Mercedes' Chief Design Officer Gives Us A TASTE Of What's To Come To #PebbleBeach

Monterey Car Week is one of the major auto events of the year.

And while it's become even more elevated in recent years due to concept and production car debuts, there's something about it that's still charming.

No, not the legendarily ridiculous grid lock that comes to the area. I think it's the multitude of events that have a bit of a grassroots-type feel to them.

That said, there's still room for mega debuts. And, it seems Mercedes-Benz has one on the way.

Teased by Daimler AG's Chief Design Officer and friend of AutoSpies, Gorden Wagener, what's being called the EQ Silver Arrow is on the way. Given what we see from the teaser clip and the name, I think it's pretty clear what we should be prepared to see.

EQ refers to Mercedes' electrification efforts and Silver Arrow is the nameplate of the three-pointed star's racers. Considering the lines appear to be of the vintage persuasion, I think we'll see something that blends vintage and contemporary design elements.

In other words: It has serious potential to steal the show.

Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for more news related to Monterey Car Week.

SEE the teaser clip HERE!



