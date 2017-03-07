TEASED! Nissan USA Tweets And TEASES Its All-new Leaf, Coming Soon

Jeez, it seems like this morning is full of hybrid and electric vehicle news.



First, Tesla. Second, BMW. Now? Nissan!



While the first-gen Nissan Leaf was one of the first fully electric vehicles to jump start the EV revolution, in recent years the car has more or less fallen by the wayside. Hopefully it's second-gen car can help bring some vigor to the nameplate.



Although the second-gen Leaf has been spotted undergoing testing with styling that appears improved in just about every conceivable way, we are still awaiting the big reveal. Turns out we're going to be waiting quite a while.



That's because thanks to a tweet distributed via Nissan USA, it's been made clear to us that the next-gen Leaf will debut September 5. The teaser image isn't particularly revealing but stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest.







The new Nissan LEAF

Premieres globally from Japan on Sept. 6, 2017 (Evening of Sept. 5 in the United States)#Nissan #LEAF pic.twitter.com/lu1v9ZNyRc — Nissan (@NissanUSA) July 1, 2017





