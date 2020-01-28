TEASED + VIDEO! Model Chrissy Teigen And Singer John Legend Get Into Trouble While Launching The Genesis GV80...

The clock is ticking until the kick off of Super Bowl 54 in Miami. As usual with the NFL's big game, this is going to be a marketing showcase for the best advertisements of the year.



At least that's what they tell us.



While Porsche has dropped its ad for the Big Game ahead of time — while revealing the all-new 992 911 GT3 — we've been awaiting other commercials to appear. Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, has stepped up to plate.



Featuring Hollywood power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Genesis has dropped two teasers for its multi-million dollar marketing move. Considering this will mark the introduction of its all-new sport-utility vehicle, the GV80, to a wide audience of consumers, this is a pretty big deal.



The theme is "old luxury gets a wake-up call."





<br>



