TEASED! Volkswagen Gives Us A TASTE Of What's To Come With Its Third-gen Touareg

Hot on the heels of the release of the all-new Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan, VW is preparing another sport-utility vehicle for the market. This time it's a bit different though.



That's because it's the all-new Touareg.



Having been the owner of a 2004 model year Touareg, it's a vehicle that always brings back some nostalgia for me. It was one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. Well, sort of.



It could tackle 10-12 inches of snow, no problem. No matter the conditions I always felt safe and sound in my cocoon. The only issue was it was unreliable as hell. But, boy, when it worked it was a brilliant machine.



The Touareg's disposition was always a big more high end than your typical veedub. But with the second-gen iteration, the premium quality sort of went away. It'll be interesting to see how VW handles the third-gen product as it now has the Atlas, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and other VWAG SUVs, which could be cannibalized.



The Touareg will not be in Geneva but will get revealed March 23 in Beijing.





Here comes the new Volkswagen Touareg: It drives slightly covered in Spain, right before its big world premiere on 23rd March in Bejing.



Hier kommt der neue Volkswagen Touareg. Kurz vor seiner Weltpremiere in Peking am 31. März 2018 ist er noch leicht getarnt in Spanien unterwegs.







