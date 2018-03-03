TEASED! Volkswagen Gives Us A TASTE Of What's To Come With Its Third-gen Touareg

Hot on the heels of the release of the all-new Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan, VW is preparing another sport-utility vehicle for the market.

This time it's a bit different though. 

That's because it's the all-new Touareg. 

Having been the owner of a 2004 model year Touareg, it's a vehicle that always brings back some nostalgia for me. It was one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. Well, sort of. 

It could tackle 10-12 inches of snow, no problem. No matter the conditions I always felt safe and sound in my cocoon. The only issue was it was unreliable as hell. But, boy, when it worked it was a brilliant machine. 

The Touareg's disposition was always a big more high end than your typical veedub. But with the second-gen iteration, the premium quality sort of went away. It'll be interesting to see how VW handles the third-gen product as it now has the Atlas, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and other VWAG SUVs, which could be cannibalized. 

The Touareg will not be in Geneva but will get revealed March 23 in Beijing. 


Here comes the new Volkswagen Touareg: It drives slightly covered in Spain, right before its big world premiere on 23rd March in Bejing.

Hier kommt der neue Volkswagen Touareg. Kurz vor seiner Weltpremiere in Peking am 31. März 2018 ist er noch leicht getarnt in Spanien unterwegs.




User Comments

MDarringer

Let's see...

1. It will be stupidly overpriced.
2. Once again, as a claimed off-roader, its off-road capabilities will be dismal
3. Dull and dated VW styling

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 8:06:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

The "ONLY" issue was that it was as UNRELIABLE as hell"

Gee - I wonder if VW ought to use that slogan in their TV Ads.!!!

THAT has been a major problem for VW (And AUDI AS WELL) for years. People buy their first one - and after several long car rentals - never buy another one.
My Sister in Law bought an Audi against my lack of recommendation - and it spent months in service - and it took ME to Ultimately fix the transmission when they never could.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 8:07:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

One can see some Audi and some Bentley influences as VW owns both (neither are especially pretty) but then they paste their boring new grille on it. Yawn!!!! Zzzzzzzzzzz

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 8:32:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

