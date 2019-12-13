TEASED! Will YOU Be Tuning Into The Grand Tour's SEAMEN Special? Another Trailer Highlights The Team's High Jinks...

Over the past couple of weeks, The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson has been taking shots at Time's 2019 Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg.

Given that this is Clarkson, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

What should come as a surprise is that he was making these comments while doing promotion for an all-new Amazon special dubbed Seamen. The show about three blokes has always been a bit...cheeky.

As the name suggests, it will be about Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May traveling via boat around Southeast Asia. We're not quite sure why but the trio have ditched autos for its Christmas special.

We're sure that will be explained.

As expected, high jinks will ensue. To get an idea of what's to come, scope out the second trailer, below. Will YOU be tuning in?





