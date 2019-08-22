TEASED! With The Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) Around The Corner, Hyundai Previews Its All-new '45' Concept

Hyundai has confirmed it’s showing off a new concept car, named the ‘45’, at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show and dropped the first teaser for it.

Little is known about the new concept car but it seems to take the shape of a family hatchback, with a similar design perspective to the Honda e city car. A GIF of the rear of the car shows that an array of LEDs animates the rear lights and ‘Hyundai’ logo.

Hyundai points to its ‘first model in the 1970s’ as inspiration, which will presumably be the Pony. Hyundai sold models before the Pony but they were rebadged Fords...




