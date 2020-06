General Motors has a plan to take Tesla’s label as the leader of the EV industry away, and it involves taking on a market that the electric car maker is yet to tackle. GM is planning to develop an electric delivery van that would be used by entities like UPS, Amazon, or even the United States Postal Service, Reuters was told by people familiar with the matter. The plan could end up putting GM into the commercial electric vehicle conversation. However, the project, when combined with Ford, Rivian, and other EV makers, is a potentially multi-billion-dollar idea that could help the companies build and deliver a substantial amount of electric cars.



