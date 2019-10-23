TOKYO MOTOR SHOW: Lexus Wows The Crowd As It Unveils Sexy LF-30 EV Concept

The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show is in full swing and that means automakers are bombarding our e-mail accounts with lots of shiny new concepts. Lexus is attending the 46th edition of the event with the LF-30, an exciting EV signaling the wave of the future as far as the company’s electric ambitions are concerned. Our favorite debut of the show so far, the four-seater features gargantuan gullwing doors and a massive glass roof extending from front to rear.

It might not necessarily seem like a big car at a first glance, but the LF-30 is actually quite large – stretching at 5090 millimeters (200.4 inches) long, 1995 mm (78.5 in) wide, and 1600 mm (63 in) tall, with a generous wheelbase of 3,200 mm (126 in). It weighs a hefty 2,400 kilograms (5,291 pounds), but that’s understandable considering it packs a total of four electric motors – one for each wheel. This setup enables the vehicle to run in front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive, depending on the driving condition.