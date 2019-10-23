TOKYO MOTOR SHOW: Toyota Breaks The Bonds Of Boring With Wild e-racer Concept

This car is a horse. Albeit a mechanical one, without a natural bone or fibre in its body. And one that doesn’t kick out with its hind legs if you accidentally creep up to steal provisions from its saddle bags (yeah thanks for that, Red Dead Redemption 2).

So, this car is a horse of the future, at least according to Toyota boss Akio Toyoda. Presenting his company’s semi-autonomous e-racer concept at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, he said: “I think cars of the future will be like horses”.