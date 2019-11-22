TRUCK WARS! IF The Rivian And Cybertruck Went On Sale TODAY, Which Would YOU Choose?

Agent00R submitted on 11/22/2019

5 user comments | Views : 688 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

Well, things just got even more interesting, Spies.

It looks like it's going to be one competitive field when electric pick-up trucks hit the market.

A Ford-150 in electric form will be coming. Rivian's R1T will be shipping. Bollinger's EV is available. And then there's Tesla's Cybertruck.

As you're all well aware, we like to find out which is the very best auto in head-to-head type of situations. Over the past 12 months, it's hard to argue that Rivian's R1T was not one of the frontrunners in the conversation.

Known for its quirky design and minimalist interior, it's a more traditional take on the pick-up truck. It's said to deliver 400+ miles on a full charge, have a zero to 60 in the range of 3.0-4.9 seconds and tow 11,000 pounds. It'll cost $69,000* before incentives.

Last night we saw the reveal of the Cybertruck, which has a design that speaks for itself. Zero to 60 will happen between 6.5 and 2.9 seconds, it will get between 250-500 miles on a charge and tow between 7,500-14,000 pounds. Pricing will start between $39,900* and scales up to $69,900* before incentives.

*Prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.

Given what we know at this stage, WHICH would you be buying if BOTH were on sale today and you were in the market? WHICH would you choose, Spies?



User Comments

Prefurbia

Rivan absolutely

Prefurbia (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 5:35:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Cybertruck design is insanely ugly.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:09:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

I frickin love it, but it's obviously not for everyone. You gotta give them some credit for doing something way different and potentially innovative.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:12:58 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Based on utility and value alone, the Cybertruck.

For $69k on the Rivian you'll get 230 miles of range and a 0-60 in the 4-5 second range. For $69k the Cybertruck will offer 500+ miles of range (!!!), a 0-60 in 2.9 seconds (!!!), seating for 6, more storage space, faster charging, greater ground clearance, better towing capabilities, stainless steel body, Autopilot, etc. etc. etc.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:11:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

Rivian over the UglyTruck any day. The UglyTruck won't tow squat since it has tall side bed rails, so it's limited only to travel trailers. It'll never be able to tow a far more stable fifth wheel.

And good luck replacing that humungous windshield in the UglyTruck when the glass breaks.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:14:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

