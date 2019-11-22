TRUCK WARS! IF The Rivian And Cybertruck Went On Sale TODAY, Which Would YOU Choose?

Well, things just got even more interesting, Spies. It looks like it's going to be one competitive field when electric pick-up trucks hit the market.



A Ford-150 in electric form will be coming. Rivian's R1T will be shipping. Bollinger's EV is available. And then there's Tesla's Cybertruck.



As you're all well aware, we like to find out which is the very best auto in head-to-head type of situations. Over the past 12 months, it's hard to argue that Rivian's R1T was not one of the frontrunners in the conversation.



Known for its quirky design and minimalist interior, it's a more traditional take on the pick-up truck. It's said to deliver 400+ miles on a full charge, have a zero to 60 in the range of 3.0-4.9 seconds and tow 11,000 pounds. It'll cost $69,000* before incentives.



Last night we saw the reveal of the Cybertruck, which has a design that speaks for itself. Zero to 60 will happen between 6.5 and 2.9 seconds, it will get between 250-500 miles on a charge and tow between 7,500-14,000 pounds. Pricing will start between $39,900* and scales up to $69,900* before incentives.



*Prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.



Given what we know at this stage, WHICH would you be buying if BOTH were on sale today and you were in the market? WHICH would you choose, Spies?





