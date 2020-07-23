TRUCK WARS! New Bronco Or CyberTruck? WHICH One Would YOU Choose If You Had to Drive It Daily?

If you had to pick the two upcoming products that have garnered the most hype in the last few years it would be pretty easy.

And there would probably be little debate with the answer.

The Tesla CyberTruck and the 2021 Ford Bronco.

Two products that both evoke strong emotion among anyone discussing them.

I actually have an order in on BOTH.

But I do know if I could only have one, which one I would choose which I will reveal later in our comments and tell you why.

So let's get this started...

If someone gave you the choice of ONE of these and you HAD to drive it and could not flip or resell it, WHICH one would get YOUR vote?

Tesla CyberTruck or 2021 Bronco?

Cast your vote below...



carloslassiter

I'd take a filthy utilitarian Bronco.

carloslassiter

Posted on 7/23/2020 10:14:03 PM   

Section_31_JTK

Cool retro Bronco any day over the tragically proportioned FuglyTruck.

Section_31_JTK

Posted on 7/24/2020 12:00:05 AM   

MBCLS07

The cybertruck is starting to look aesthetically appropriate in our increasingly dystopian world. The armor glass (failed demo not withstanding) didn't seem so relevant before all the rampant anarchy and calls to abolish the police.

MBCLS07

Posted on 7/24/2020 12:19:12 AM   

valhallakey

I would go with a tri-motor cyber truck. Might end up being the best apocalypse vehicle out there with a portable solar panel.

valhallakey

Posted on 7/24/2020 1:13:23 AM   

SanJoseDriver

Tri-motor Cybertruck, but my true preference would be a Cybertruck the size of a Bronco.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 7/24/2020 4:52:48 AM   

countguy

Bronco

countguy

Posted on 7/24/2020 8:04:08 AM   

scenicbyway12

The Cybertruck is a joke and a fashion statement, not a real practical truck. The Bronco is the real deal.

Cybertruck is the new Hummer H2.

scenicbyway12

Posted on 7/24/2020 9:31:16 AM   

MDarringer

Bronco. The Cyber truck will be a short-lived fad that 25 years later people will say "What were those people thinking?"

MDarringer

Posted on 7/24/2020 11:03:35 AM   

