TRUCK WARS! WHO Did It Better? Based On LOOKS Alone, Who Wins? BMW X7 vs. Kia Telluride?

Although some folks may not agree with us, here at AutoSpies, we place a premium on styling. That's because price and exterior design are the biggest drivers of adoption.



The latest surveys don't lie, folks. People still want to be seen in a vehicle with a strong look. In this day and age, people want to show up and leave an impression.



BMW X7 vs. Kia Telluride



That said, we recently had the chance to see the all-new Kia Telluride next to the all-new BMW X7.



While it's safe to say the Kia takes a bit of creative license from the GMC Yukon Denali and the last-gen Volvo XC90, the end result is uniquely Kia. And, it's got a premium touch to it. The BMW X7, on the other hand, leans on traditional cues from the blue and white. With squinted headlights and massive front kidney grilles inspired by the latest 7-Series, there's no mistaking what this vehicle is as it's coming down the main boulevard.



All said and done, however, we want to know: Based on LOOKS alone, which SUV takes the DESIGN crown? The X7 or the Telluride?







