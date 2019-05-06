TRUCK WARS! WHO Did It Better? The Hummer H3T Or The Jeep Gladiator?

Agent00R submitted on 6/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:30:53 AM

0 user comments | Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You know, if we hadn't run into a Hummer H3T the other day, we would have entirely forgot it even existed.

While Hummer did have a nice little run for a bit with the civilian H1 and more pedestrian H2 and H3 models, the H3T is sort of an asterisk.

You just don't see them anymore. Admittedly so, you didn't really see them when they first came out either.

That said, when one made an appearance at the local mini mall, we got a kick out of it. And then it occurred to us: It actually has aged pretty well.

So well, in fact, that we couldn't resist having a head-to-head showdown. We want to know: Who did it better? The Hummer H3T or the all-new Jeep Gladiator?



TRUCK WARS! WHO Did It Better? The Hummer H3T Or The Jeep Gladiator?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]