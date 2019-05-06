TRUCK WARS! WHO Did It Better? The Hummer H3T Or The Jeep Gladiator?

You know, if we hadn't run into a Hummer H3T the other day, we would have entirely forgot it even existed. While Hummer did have a nice little run for a bit with the civilian H1 and more pedestrian H2 and H3 models, the H3T is sort of an asterisk.



You just don't see them anymore. Admittedly so, you didn't really see them when they first came out either.



That said, when one made an appearance at the local mini mall, we got a kick out of it. And then it occurred to us: It actually has aged pretty well.



So well, in fact, that we couldn't resist having a head-to-head showdown. We want to know: Who did it better? The Hummer H3T or the all-new Jeep Gladiator?





