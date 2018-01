FCA will invest more than $1 billion to modernize a Michigan truck plant to produce the next-generation Ram Heavy Duty pickup, which will be shifted from Saltillo, Mexico, starting in 2020.

The investment at the Warren, Mich.., assembly plant follows plans detailed in January 2017 to expand the factory to build all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs.

The company said the Saltillo truck assembly plant will be repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles for global markets.