TRUMPED: General Motors Now Promises 30,000 Ventilators At HALF The Original Asking Price

General Motors will build 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile for $489. 4 million to assist in the coronavirus pandemic, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the contract is the first for ventilators under the Defense Production Act, which was invoked last month by President Donald Trump.

The Detroit automaker will produce and deliver the ventilators to the government by the end of August, with the first 6,132 ventilators being delivered by June 1, the agency said. Production is expected to begin next week, according to a GM spokesman.