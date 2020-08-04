TRUMPED: General Motors Now Promises 30,000 Ventilators At Less Than HALF The Original Asking Price

General Motors will build 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile for $489.

4 million to assist in the coronavirus pandemic, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the contract is the first for ventilators under the Defense Production Act, which was invoked last month by President Donald Trump.

The Detroit automaker will produce and deliver the ventilators to the government by the end of August, with the first 6,132 ventilators being delivered by June 1, the agency said. Production is expected to begin next week, according to a GM spokesman.



User Comments

MDarringer

The old hag couldn't see the benefit of doing the right and obvious thing. She's probably thinking: "If only I had my lover Johan here." Because--of course--De Nysschen is the man with the plan.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 11:12:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

If you want to see someone's character give them power. Mary showed us hers before being called out.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 11:44:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Yes: spineless, inept, passive-aggressive, self-victimization, unable to act.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 12:14:28 PM | | Votes: 0   

rockreid

It’s good thing big government is being cheered for telling businesses what to do.

Now we can use this knowledge to provide proper health care for everyone in the future.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 1:03:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

It was a blatant rip off at $1 billion

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 1:11:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

