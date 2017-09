Honda Motor Co. said on Monday its has invested $267 million and will add 300 new jobs to support increased production of its revamped 2018 Accord sedan model at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Marysville, Ohio.



Honda unveiled the newest-generation Accord in July, one of four re-engineered midsize sedans that Asian automakers are betting on to win market share as Detroit rivals shift focus to SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.





