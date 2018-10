The United States and Canada forged a last-minute deal on Sunday to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact with Mexico, rescuing a three-country, $1. 2 trillion open-trade zone that had been about to collapse after nearly a quarter century.

In a big victory for his agenda to shakeup an era of global free trade that many associate with the signing of NAFTA in 1994, President Donald Trump coerced Canada and Mexico to accept more restrictive commerce with their main export partner.