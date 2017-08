TVR's new sports car, to be revealed at this year’s Goodwood Revival, will mate its Cosworth-fettled 5. 0-litre V8 engine to a manual gearbox - as shown by a new picture of its lever (below).



Weighing in at 1200kg, the model will have a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp per tonne - the highest of any vehicle in its class, according to the company.





Read Article