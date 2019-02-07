Tacoma. Gladiator. Colorado. Ranger. WHY Would You Buy ANY Of These When Full Size Trucks Have CHEAPER Street Prices?

Here in Southern California it's hard to go anywhere without seeing a dozen of so Toyota Tacoma's a day throughout the day. There are other mid size pickups but we all know they OWN the mid-size pickup market.



The Chevy/GMC midsize trucks are far behind here in second place yet more and more Ford Rangers are showing up.



But the funny thing? I have yet to see even ONE Jeep Gladiator on the road here. Not a good sign seeing all the car trends start here.



But lets forget the comparison of these smaller pickups.



And lets get to the meat of the issue.



Every time I've ever priced any of these in the mid-size WITHOUT QUESTION I could buy the full size competitor for the same price or less because the biggest incentives are on the real thing.



So our question is WHY would you buy MUCH LESS of a vehicle when you could have the real thing for the same or less?



