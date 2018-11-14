Tactical Error? Tesla Will Probably Go Unchallenged In US Pickup Segment

Agent009 submitted on 11/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:21:57 PM

1 user comments | Views : 724 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk admits that while Tesla probably has the most exciting product roadmap in the industry today, he has a soft spot for the company’s upcoming pickup truck.

In a recent appearance at the Recode Decode podcast hosted by veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher, Musk stated that the Tesla Truck would be “super futuristic,” to the point where it would not look out of place in the Blade Runner franchise.

Musk candidly added that if the first pickup, with its cyberpunk tech and features, proves too radical for the market, then Tesla would release a more conventional truck. Ultimately, it remains to be seen if the company would breach the pickup market through Elon Musk’s Blade Runner cyberpunk truck or a more conventional pickup, but one thing is sure. Tesla would soon be competing in America’s most lucrative auto segment.



Read Article


Tactical Error? Tesla Will Probably Go Unchallenged In US Pickup Segment

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

Jesus GOD almighty that is ugly. Who wants to pay 200K for an unpractical, unreliable truck from a company that will not exist soon?

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2018 3:17:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]