Takata Airbags Claim ANOTHER Life - BMW Says Park Your 3 Series

A new and distinct problem has been discovered in air bags made by the now bankrupt company Takata which has led to at least one death. The recently discovered malfunction is different than the defect that led to at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, though the result, like the earlier issue, leads to air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, killing or injuring people.



Takata is adding about 1.4 million front driver inflators to recalls in the U.S., according to government documents posted Wednesday.



