Takata To Plead Guilty In Federal Court - Three Executives To Be Charged In Largest Recall Ever

Japan's Takata Corp is set to plead guilty Feb. 27 in federal court in Detroit to a single felony count of wire fraud to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into ruptures of its air bag inflators linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, according to a court filing Tuesday. Last month, the auto parts firm agreed to the guilty plea as part of a $1 billion settlement in the world's largest ever recall. U.S. prosecutors also charged three former senior Takata executives in Japan with falsifying test results to conceal the inflator defect linked the recall of about 100 million air bag inflators worldwide.



Read Article