Talkin' Smack: What's YOUR Reaction To The German Chancellor Telling Trump That The USA Should Build Better Cars?

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel hit back against Donald Trump‘s threat to place a massive tariff on German cars entering the United States, responding that the U. S. should just make better cars instead.

“If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax,” Trump told the German newspaper Bild. Trump suggested that Germany was already treating the American automakers unfairly, noting the lack of Chevrolet in the country.

