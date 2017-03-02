Tanker Ships Forced To Change Course As Gas Glut Returns

Agent009 submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:31 PM

0 user comments | Views : 484 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

America’s East Coast gasoline glut is back and it’s so big that tankers bound for New York are being forced to detour mid-ocean toward other destinations.

The region’s record inventories have grown so large that at least five tankers bringing cargoes to New York in January were forced head elsewhere while en route. Ship charters show European plants directing more of what they produce to Africa. The stockpile buildup has depressed both trans-Atlantic shipping rates and refiners’ profits from making the fuel.



Read Article


Tanker Ships Forced To Change Course As Gas Glut Returns

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]