Targeting The Q7? Lexus LF-1 Previews Luxury Flagship With New Teaser

Lexus has previewed a large SUV coupé model ahead of its Detroit motor show reveal early next year.



The LF-1 Limitless concept takes the form of a high-riding SUV with a steeply raked rear screen, suggesting a coupé-like roofline.



Screens in the back show a conventional seating layout, while a glimpse at a screen in the front confirms that the car is at least a two-row SUV.



Lexus describes the concept as a flagship model, suggesting that the car, in production terms, would be an SUV coupé sitting above the range-topping RX, much like the positioning of the Audi Q8 in comparison with the Q7.





