Targeting The Q7? Lexus LF-1 Previews Luxury Flagship With New Teaser

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:24:51 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus has previewed a large SUV coupé model ahead of its Detroit motor show reveal early next year.



The LF-1 Limitless concept takes the form of a high-riding SUV with a steeply raked rear screen, suggesting a coupé-like roofline.

Screens in the back show a conventional seating layout, while a glimpse at a screen in the front confirms that the car is at least a two-row SUV.

Lexus describes the concept as a flagship model, suggesting that the car, in production terms, would be an SUV coupé sitting above the range-topping RX, much like the positioning of the Audi Q8 in comparison with the Q7.


Read Article


Targeting The Q7? Lexus LF-1 Previews Luxury Flagship With New Teaser

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It will be an XL sized RX. Tweaked, but still a variation on that theme. Possible 7-seater. The idea being it will be an offering to appeal to current RX owners looking for a roomier SUV.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:15:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Sorry, Lexus flagship SUV is the LX. Audi can't compete with the Lexus LX.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:24:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]