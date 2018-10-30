Tarnishing The Name? Ford Plans To Expand Mustang Lineup To Include a 4 Door V8

Ford’s plans to reshuffle its entire model lineup in the United States and focus on SUVs, crossovers, and pickups are no longer a secret, but, apparently, the only car name to survive at this side of the pond, the Mustang, will have a much more important role than initially believed. Aside from the standard Mustang two-door sports car, Ford is allegedly planning to offer a four-door Mustang coupe-style sedan to its customers.

During a major meeting with dealers earlier this month, where Ford previewed the 2020 Shelby GT500, the automaker also dropped “a few major hints” about the future of the Mustang, according to Mustang 6G. The most interesting part of the presentation included information about a four-door Mustang powered by a turbo V8 engine and aimed against the Porsche Panamera, Audi A7, and the likes.