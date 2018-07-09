Taycan Caught Strutting It's Stuff At The Nurburgring -Will It Be The Porsche You Were Expecting?

Porsche has been very vocal about its aim to ensure that the Taycan, its first all-electric car, would be at home on the racetrack.

Porsche’s gasoline-powered cars are famed for their performance and their “soul,” and the company has maintained that the Taycan would be no different.

This means that the upcoming electric four-door sedan would have to be proficient and tuned enough to handle the world’s most challenging racecourses. To accomplish this, Porsche has been taking some of the Taycan’s camouflaged prototypes to one of Germany’s most iconic tracks — the Nurburgring. The intense, twisting 12.93-mile racetrack is famed for its difficulty, resulting in an adage which states that “if a vehicle runs on the Nurburgring, it can run anywhere.”




