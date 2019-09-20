Taycan Shows No Remorse As It Effortlessly Laps A Broken Down Model S On The Nurburgring

The rivalry between veteran electric automaker Tesla and newcomer Porsche is heating up as both cars fight to be king of the Nurburgring, but it's safe to say that the former's efforts aren't going exactly as expected.



While undergoing Industry Pool testing on Wednesday, a Tesla Model S prototype found itself immobile on the side of the track due to an unknown failure. And just when things couldn't seem to get any worse—Porsche capitalized on the opportunity to rub salt in the Tesla's wounds by having its Taycan glide past the disabled Tesla as it was loaded onto a flatbed truck.



This is the best metaphor for the relationship between these two vehicles.
The Elon fanboys will be quiet today.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

In other news Tesla is making statements about coming back to the ring in October and trying to crack 7:05. Maybe there will be a V.20 of the Plaid Model S to try out. Hopefully they will add ceramic brakes to the package. 5,000+ lbs flying around the Ring needs adequate stopping power.

