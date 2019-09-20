Taycan Shows No Remorse As It Effortlessly Laps A Broken Down Model S On The Nurburgring

The rivalry between veteran electric automaker Tesla and newcomer Porsche is heating up as both cars fight to be king of the Nurburgring, but it's safe to say that the former's efforts aren't going exactly as expected.



While undergoing Industry Pool testing on Wednesday, a Tesla Model S prototype found itself immobile on the side of the track due to an unknown failure. And just when things couldn't seem to get any worse—Porsche capitalized on the opportunity to rub salt in the Tesla's wounds by having its Taycan glide past the disabled Tesla as it was loaded onto a flatbed truck.







Read Article