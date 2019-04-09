Taycan's Central Touch Screen Challenges Tesla - But Is It Any Better?

Remember when Tesla landed with its outrageously overscaled central touchscreen? It was as big a statement as the firm could make that it was approaching this car-making business from the angle of a tech company rather than a legacy automotive dinosaur.

If you could overcome any scepticism over the risks of distraction that having such a large screen represented, it was addictively good to use, too. No more squinting at a screen, or prodding at buttons – this was tech in an XXL size.