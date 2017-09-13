Teamsters Finally Realize That Self Driving Trucks Mean Less Jobs And No Strikes- Now Hide Behind Safety

The head of the 1. 4 million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is mounting an aggressive effort to persuade Congress to reject new rules to speed the deployment of self-driving trucks, warning they could lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs and reduce road safety. James P. Hoffa, who has headed the union since 1999, said on Tuesday that Congress could help major trucking companies ultimately get rid of drivers by automating vehicles, which would also pose serious risks to American drivers.



