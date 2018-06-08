Telsa Model 3 Performance Delivers With 3.3 Sec 0-60 And A Sub 12 Second Quarter Mile

Tesla lists its Dual Motor Model 3 Performance with a 0-60 mph time of 3. 5 seconds, but as acceleration tests of the car seem to suggest, the vehicle is actually faster than Tesla’s estimates. This was demonstrated recently by Tesla owner-enthusiast Erik Strait, better known as the host of YouTube’s DÆrik channel, as he performed back-to-back acceleration tests of the Model 3 Performance using a VBOX data logger.



The first VBOX stats of the Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph time was posted recently, but no video of the actual run was taken as per request of the car’s owner. A brief 0-60 run recorded with Dragy was posted a few days ago, but the vehicle in that video was equipped with Aero Wheels, which are optimized for range, not performance. Erik’s test was quite a bit different since the Model 3 Performance he drove was equipped with 20″ Performance Wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, which are part of Tesla’s $5,000 Performance Package.







