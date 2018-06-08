Telsa Model 3 Performance Delivers With 3.3 Sec 0-60 And A Sub 12 Second Quarter Mile

Tesla lists its Dual Motor Model 3 Performance with a 0-60 mph time of 3.

5 seconds, but as acceleration tests of the car seem to suggest, the vehicle is actually faster than Tesla’s estimates. This was demonstrated recently by Tesla owner-enthusiast Erik Strait, better known as the host of YouTube’s DÆrik channel, as he performed back-to-back acceleration tests of the Model 3 Performance using a VBOX data logger.

The first VBOX stats of the Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph time was posted recently, but no video of the actual run was taken as per request of the car’s owner. A brief 0-60 run recorded with Dragy was posted a few days ago, but the vehicle in that video was equipped with Aero Wheels, which are optimized for range, not performance. Erik’s test was quite a bit different since the Model 3 Performance he drove was equipped with 20″ Performance Wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, which are part of Tesla’s $5,000 Performance Package.



User Comments

colecole

Record money loses last quarter, got to ramp up the "advertising". Problem is, the more they build, the more Tesla loses.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 8/6/2018 10:17:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

