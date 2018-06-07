Telsa Releases Video Of Model 3 Performance Drifting During Skidpad Testing

Tesla has shared a video of the Model 3 Performance during skidpad testing. The short clip, which was uploaded by the Silicon Valley carmaker on Twitter, featured the high-performance variant of the compact electric car burning rubber and drifting around what appears to be a closed area of the company’s test track. Skidpad tests usually involve accelerating a vehicle until the outermost tires begin slipping. Once this happens, the speed of the vehicle is recorded, and a car’s handling in terms of lateral gs can be derived. Tesla did not mention the skidpad numbers of the Model 3 Performance in its recent post, but vehicles’ figures in the tests are usually correlated with the overall handling of the car. Skid pad tests can be among the most productive evaluations for high-performance vehicles and yield invaluable feedback from experienced test drivers.







Read Article