Telsa's Musk Clears The Way To Become Donald Trump's Number One Fan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk got closer to President-elect Donald Trump since the election, a move that was welcomed by people concerned about climate change considering Musk’s mission to address the issue and Trump being dismissive of even the existence of the problem.

Musk has since joined Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum and he attended a meeting with the President-elect last month alongside several other tech executives – pictured above.

During an event with investors at the Gigafactory in Nevada this week, Musk described his takeaway from the meeting and it looks somewhat encouraging for the clean tech industry.