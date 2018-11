A few days after increasing the price of the Model 3 Mid-Range shortly after its launch, Tesla has slashed pricing of the range-topping Model 3 Performance. Kind of.

You see, InsideEVs reports that all Model 3 Performance models now come equipped with the previously optional, $5000 Performance Upgrade package. Consequently, pricing for the range-topping Model 3 with the pack now starts at $64,000 rather than $69,000.