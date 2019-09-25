Tempers Run Short As UAW Protestors Begin Damaging Property After Strike Enters 9th Day

The UAW's national strike against General Motors is in its ninth day.

As negotiators continue meeting in Detroit, workers at GM's assembly plant in Tennessee are under a court order to stop blocking vehicle entrances, and more suppliers heavily dependent on GM are cutting production.

A county court granted GM's request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting workers on picket lines outside the Spring Hill assembly plant from hindering traffic and harassing or destroying the property of GM employees, contractors, passing motorists and the public. The order is effective until Oct. 8.



