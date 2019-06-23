Terrible Accident In New Hampshire Kills 7 Motorcyclists And Injures 3

Seven people were killed and three others injured after a pickup truck collided with a group of motorcyclists on a rural two-lane highway in New Hampshire on Friday night, the New Hampshire State Police said.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a crash with this much loss of life,” Capt. Chris Vetter said at a news conference on Friday night.

The motorcyclists were riding east on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H., about 100 miles northeast of Concord, when the pickup truck, a 2016 Dodge 2500, swerved over the yellow line and “jackknifed” into the motorcyclists’ lane around 6:30 p.m., said Jerry Hamanne, the owner of the Inn at Bowman Bed and Breakfast. The inn, where several of the motorcyclists were staying, was about 1,000 yards from the scene of the crash, he said...