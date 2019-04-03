Tesla Angers Owners All Over The Globe With Recent Price Cuts

Tesla’s price cuts have been so significant in some regions that it devaluated some recently purchased vehicles by over 40% and it pushed some owners to literally organize protests.



When launching the base Model 3 and changing its sales strategy to online-only last week, Tesla also made some significant price and option changes to its Model S and Model X lineup.

We reported on those changes, which include a new Model S battery pack and some up to $12,000 massive price drops in the US.


User Comments

80Ho

they should be angry that "auto"pilot FAILS to see semi trucks in front of it and kills the Tesla owner.

Another firey Tesla killed an owner this week in Florida.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 11:24:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

This is what happens to customers of a company that makes it up as they go along.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 12:16:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

skytop

Tesla owners.....EAT YOUR HEART OUT you greedy little Tesla sycophants.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 12:17:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

Go eat yourself

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 1:51:46 PM | | Votes: -3   

malba2367

This is what happens to early adopters in a new technology....As the prices of batteries drops the prices of the cars will drop as well.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 12:40:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

So true, it is the early adopter risk. I'm not thrilled, especially with the AP price drop since it was communicated to buy now for the best AP price. They should have given those that bought at minimum a supercharger credit. The only thing provided was the EAP (early access program).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 1:53:11 PM | | Votes: -2   

PUGPROUD

Has nothing to do with early adoption. Musk made a promise, took deposits and had to deliver to save face in the market with potential customers and maintain some credibility (if any) with investors. Plain and simple. Also it will be a long time before battery prices drop...raw materials for current battery technology is in short supply and evolving battery technology will keep prices up for some time.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 2:30:24 PM | | Votes: 3   

Truthy

The car prices dropped because demand dropped off. Without sales revenue the cash flow will kill them. You must truly be blind to believe the cost of batteries decreased this much, especially with key raw material prices increasing.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 2:31:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Jazzyjazz

Enron 2.0

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 2:52:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mre30

Just wait - I'm sure class-action fraud lawsuits are coming Tesla's way in the near future for pricing fraud.

Its pretty easy to prove financial damages if a customer recently bought a Tesla and then the list price for the same vehicle dropped. Sure, there is the government subsidy but I'll bet there is a lineup of lawyers (Alabama and Texas and Illinois and other plaintiff-friendly states) ready to take the filings down to the courthouse.

Musk is doubling down on problems. Perhaps he is panicking - but every rash decision he makes (shutting down human sales-force, cutting prices, among others) has a follow-on effect that will hit Tesla in the wallet.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 4:08:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

