Tesla Asks All Model 3 Reservation Holders For ADDITIONAL $2500 Up Front

Tesla has asked all its Model 3 reservation orders in the U. S. and Canada to confirm their orders by paying $2500.

Over 400,000 people placed $1000 deposits on the entry-level electric sedan and the additional $2500 is needed before Tesla starts building their cars. If all 400,000 were to confirm their orders this week, Tesla could enjoy a cash injection of roughly $1 billion

As the second quarter of 2018 comes to a close, Tesla could end the first half of the year on a positive note and with its piggy bank topped up.­