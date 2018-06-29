Tesla Asks All Model 3 Reservation Holders For ADDITIONAL $2500 Up Front

Agent009 submitted on 6/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:29 AM

1 user comments | Views : 602 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has asked all its Model 3 reservation orders in the U.

S. and Canada to confirm their orders by paying $2500.

Over 400,000 people placed $1000 deposits on the entry-level electric sedan and the additional $2500 is needed before Tesla starts building their cars. If all 400,000 were to confirm their orders this week, Tesla could enjoy a cash injection of roughly $1 billion

As the second quarter of 2018 comes to a close, Tesla could end the first half of the year on a positive note and with its piggy bank topped up.­



Read Article


Tesla Asks All Model 3 Reservation Holders For ADDITIONAL $2500 Up Front

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Clutch

Elon is the 21st century version of Charles Ponzi.

Clutch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/29/2018 10:40:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]