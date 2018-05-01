Tesla Autopilot Vs GM SuperCruise: Which Do You Trust To Take The Wheel?

The stench of clickbait around self-driving is so thick these days you need a windmill and smelling salts to survive the news cycle. I very much want to believe a traditional automaker can innovate, but I've got bad news: self-driving theater is the new security theater. When was the last time a traditional carmaker really innovated? I'm not talking about fuel economy gains that evaporate under government scrutiny and threats of jail time; I'm talking about demonstrably superior technology unique to one company that is months or even years ahead of the competition.



Read Article