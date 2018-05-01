Tesla Autopilot Vs GM SuperCruise: Which Do You Trust To Take The Wheel?

The stench of clickbait around self-driving is so thick these days you need a windmill and smelling salts to survive the news cycle.

I very much want to believe a traditional automaker can innovate, but I've got bad news: self-driving theater is the new security theater.

When was the last time a traditional carmaker really innovated? I'm not talking about fuel economy gains that evaporate under government scrutiny and threats of jail time; I'm talking about demonstrably superior technology unique to one company that is months or even years ahead of the competition.



User Comments

TheSteve

Neither. I hold the opinion that there are no reliable Level-5 autonomous vehicles on the market today.

Knowing that...

(1) the driver MUST be alert, and ready to wrestle back control from the "autonomous" system at any moment

(2) allegedly "autonomous" systems lull the driver into a false sense of security and inattentiveness, so when sh*t happens, it takes the driver a while to (a) realize something is awry, (b) assess it, (c) formulate an action plan, and (d) correctly execute it (surprise... you're a statistic long before you get to "d")

...I will choose not to use any of today's "autonomous" systems. I'll rely on driver alertness, presence, situational awareness, and ongoing planning. I'll also use driver-assistance warning-type systems that warn me of impending danger that I might have missed, just for an added safety margin.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:48:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I trust companies that have real experience in designing cars and not one that uses its customers as prototype drivers.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:55:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Til this day i'm most impressed with The S Class system or Mercedes distronic plus, for them to have sold those most vehicles with autonomous features globally and not yet gotten any major bad PR for accidents or malfunctions...I'm impressed.

When the owners beat the system's interval check in by strapping weighted objects/water bottles to the steering wheel to mimic hands pulling the wheel, the performance is quite impressive and smooth.

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 1:49:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

