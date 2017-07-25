Tesla Banking On Consumers Not Wanting Dash Instruments In Model 3 - What About You?

Step into a car that’s a few eras old, a 1970 Buick GS for example, and more than likely, you’re bound to find conditions that would be appalling in modern cars.

Drum brakes make stopping an act comprised of equal parts standing on the pedal and praying while a steering wheel that reserves the first 90 degrees in either direction for on-center aim makes staying within your lane an act of constantly sawing the wheel back and forth. Thankfully, evolution moves in a forward direction.

he first ergonomically arranged cabins in modern cars were probably welcome oddities that sacrificed simplicity, but they’ve managed to stay. So far as we know about the Tesla Model 3, its interior is going to get much more simple than what you get in current automobiles, partially because it will lose its instrument panel, and that could just as well become the norm. The shift means no speedometer, no tachometer (not like that’d be there anyways) and no Model S-like instrument display that shows battery status, Autopilot information, or even which song is playing on the radio. Driving without one sounds like a foreign experience, but it Tesla is confident that won't be the case.


fiftysix

That steering wheel is nasty.

fiftysix

Posted on 7/25/2017 8:37:06 AM   

jeffgall

Agreed. The cost savings on the interior to meet the retail price point is highly apparent.

jeffgall

Posted on 7/25/2017 10:30:53 AM   

MDarringer

And the WORST place to cut costs.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/25/2017 11:13:00 AM   

TomM

Matt - agreed. However - a Speedometer is a required instrument in all 50 states - the idea that there would NOT be one simply is nonsense. THe market has also determined that drivers prefer it to be directly in front of the steering wheel - on the "dash" rather than in a pod in the center of the console - a few cars tried that one and it universally FAILED.

Frankly - I would also want a "fuel" gauge as well - if nothing else as to remind me that I cannot make that side trip.

ANd - interestingly enough - a clock of some sort is also preferred too.


AS far as the steering wheel being optional - that won't be happening anytime soon- even if they actually allow more autonomous features to exist. THat and a brake pedal will be required by the Insurance industry JUST IN CASE a real person is needed to take over driving due to a computer glitch or other problem.

TomM

Posted on 7/25/2017 3:37:50 PM   

MDarringer

@TomM, it's on the infotainment screen

MDarringer

Posted on 7/25/2017 6:30:16 PM   

Vette71

A big problem with these "un-hooded" computer screens is sunlight glare and other conditions that make them unreadable. The omission of a traditional hooded instrument display for speed, energy left, key messages, etc. directly in front of the driver would to me be a huge negative.

Vette71

Posted on 7/25/2017 8:38:00 AM   

vdiv

Not for me, I'm a control freak, need my instrumentation.

vdiv

Posted on 7/25/2017 8:56:00 AM   

stampfer

I'd be OK if there were a HUD with the vital info- speed, battery charge, distance until discharged, current street/road from Nav and next directional instruction from Nav. These would all be nice to have.

stampfer

Posted on 7/25/2017 9:16:29 AM   

mre30

I really hate touch screens in car interiors. Sure you theoretically can control it via voice - but even today, those systems don't really work all that well.

In my opinion, the best option is a combo of rotary controller knob that operate logically-designed menus displayed on the central screen and some redundant buttons and dials that control the same items, sometimes displayed in front of the driver within the gauge cluster. The Mercedes Command system and the BMW I-Drive systems are two that I am familiar with that seem to work really well, without causing too much distractions from the road.

I also have a Bentley GTC which has no-knob but a large central touch-screen. If 'touching' the screen is the primary way to find a radio station or operate the vehicle settings - it is an accident waiting to happen - combine that with the seemingly endless lag that is built into most touch screens. I think the Bentley system is shared with many VW group products (I've seen a similar one on a GTI).

Touch screens are really a hazard in my opinion - first, its hard to keep your finger in the right position in a moving car, second, you have to stare at the screen to be sure you hit the right spot, third I 'miss' about 40% of the time - only to have to be even more distracted by trying it again.

Even worse is Cadillac's CUE system which combines touch screen and haptic-feedback controls below it. I drove my dad's SRX yesterday and was reminded of how awful it is.

The two times I have driven a Model S - I have found the center jumbo-tron 'cool' but sort of hard to use in practice.

Unless Tesla has some redundant buttons and a control knob, I will rate this minimalist interior as a "FAIL".

mre30

Posted on 7/25/2017 9:24:32 AM   

mre30

Also.. Customers generally do not like having instruments and displays out of the driver's line of site. I think Saturn was the brand who tried this last. Its a bad idea, even though the Tesla might have a "heads up" display (or is it an option on the 'cheap' model).

mre30

Posted on 7/25/2017 10:23:16 AM   

MDarringer

The center iPad just encourages drivers to have their attention diverted from the road even more. We all know that Tesla drivers should not trust Tesla's Deathpilot technology. Both hands on the wheel and eyes straight ahead is the safest way to drive a Tesla.

Touch screens are all futuristic, but regular gauges and knobs for controls are (1) easier to use while driving and (2) they dramatically increase safety.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/25/2017 9:47:10 AM   

jeffgall

Toyota does this a lot too. I sum it up as doing change for the sake of change. Not actually better for the consumer. Gimmick.

jeffgall

Posted on 7/25/2017 12:03:31 PM   

TomM

Actually it is not a gimmick - it is being CHEAP. WHat it does it make it far less expensive to produce right side and left side driver cars - because you do not have to design two completely different dashboards. If you put it all in the center - all you need do is more the Wheel and pedals.

But people do not like - I would not buy - a car made this way. The Speedometer would have to be in my line of vision - not to the side - and I would not accept it any other way.

As far as the minimalist design - it clearly favors the tech savvy owner - My mother would curse the car. Frankly - having to search through level after level of menus to find what I want is simply a waste of time to me as well. THere are things I would want to be on the "dash" (Even if it is a screen as in the S-Class). Of course - one thing required is an odometer that can be read without starting the car - required in MY state and most others (Can be battery powered though).

Making such a design is taking a risk. At this time - there are only so many people willing to buy EVs themselves - and putting a change so drastic in them could (DOES) turn off potential buyers. To me - if the Chevy Bolt actually has more room inside than a Tesla model S (Reported by numerous magazines and reviews) - I would want to see how much room there is in the Model 3 - it may be a deal breaker. Still - since there is no Tesla service near where I live - I would not consider a Tesla at all. As a mechanic - I know that there will be the need for such things on a new car that from a manufacturer that never really mass produced cars before (At least not on the level they CLAIM they will with the Model 3). AS far as Tesla - I believe that a number of the people who paid their "deposit" did so only to take advantage of an aftermarket sale of the car at a higher price - and I do not believe they are going to see that happen for long if ever. I still think that the market for current EVs is already saturated - and there will need to be a big change in regulations and the cost of gasoline before others will consider an EV. I won't.

TomM

Posted on 7/26/2017 7:04:57 AM   

GermanNut

It appears there is not a single button meaning all controls will have to either be done through the touch screen or voice command. That can get very frustrating as recognition ability is still quite poor.This also appears to lack something similar to Audi's Virtual Cockpit so unless a heads-up display is standard, all information will be off to the side.

If this is how the interior looks, Tesla will face major problems as Audi and Mercedes-Benz will both offer significantly higher quality interiors in a modern and traditional luxury format for roughly the same price. The all-electric aspect is also no longer an advantage as both Audi and Mercedes will offer their own all-electric vehicles.

GermanNut

Posted on 7/25/2017 2:09:30 PM   

fiftysix

Just get the VW e-Golf. Far more luxurious than this Tesla.

fiftysix

Posted on 7/25/2017 2:26:23 PM   

Firewombat

I like the minimalist design, also don't like the steering wheel but maybe it's just something for the prototype. If they manage to sell as many as what has been reported with deposits laid down then it could really disrupt the segment. It will be interesting to see if what the rate of conquest is compared to how many people will buy this but wouldn't necessarily consider another compact luxury design. Also, what's up with these spam posts?

Firewombat

Posted on 7/26/2017 2:46:52 AM   

