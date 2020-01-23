Tesla Best Poised To Take Advantage Of New China Trade Deal

Phase One of the new US-China trade deal was signed last week, and its unconventional approach is likely to lead to a nice jolt for Tesla Model X and S sales from California to China.

Unlike most trade deals that set tariff rates and non-discrimination clauses, this deal has a much more transactional component: China commits to spend at least $200 billion extra on US goods and services over what it spent in 2017. Of that $200 billion, $162.1 billion is earmarked for US-made goods. That’s a lot. In 2017, China imported just $127.7 billion in US goods.