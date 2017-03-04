Tesla Blames Recent Model S Fire On An Incorrectly Repaired Crash 2 Months Earlier

Tesla has been under scrutiny before over several instances of vehicles catching on fire.

The media made a big deal out of it despite the fact that almost every instance happened after a high-speed accident. Statistics showed that Tesla’s vehicles caught fire significantly less often than the national average and NHTSA eventually conducted an investigation and found no problem.

But on other (rarer) occasions, Tesla’s vehicles caught fire without being involved in an impact, like a Model S catching on fire during a test drive event in France and another one in Norway burned down while Supercharging.

We now learn of another fire that is somewhat in-between the two types of fires.



