Tesla Claims New Roadster Will Be The "Fastest Sports Car On Every Dimension”

The latest-generation Tesla Roadster is coming and it is promising to be something very special indeed.

While there are a number of ICE hypercars gunning for record-breaking performance numbers, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says the new Roadster will top all of them.

During an interview with Recode, the outspoken executive said that it is important for an electric sports car to top all petrol-powered alternatives.

“We’ve got the next-generation Roadster. Which will be the fastest sports car on every dimension,” he said.



User Comments

MDarringer

Agree 100%
Fastest to discharge.
Fastest to be overhyped.
Fastest to arrive at double the projected price.
Fastest to drive you into a stationary object.
Fastest to get Tesla snowflakes to predict the end of Porsche, Lamborghini, et. al.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:05:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

skytop

Again with Tesla. When is this website being renamed
"LoveTesla¬hingelse.com"?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 11:03:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

