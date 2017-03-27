Tesla Claims The Model 3 Will Outsell Both BMW and Mercedes In First Year

One year ago this week, Elon Musk took to a stage to unveil his most important vehicle yet: the $35,000 Model 3. The electric five-seater accelerates as fast as the best-selling luxury sport sedans in America -- the BMW 3 series and the Mercedes C class -- and costs about the same.

The value proposition was the best ever for an electric car, and the crowd ate it up.

But none of his pronouncements that night were as audacious as those to come. After taking in about 400,000 deposits at $1,000 a piece, Musk ramped up production plans. And then he ramped them up some more. Now, three months from the official start of production, the Tesla CEO seems to think he can not only match the performance of those top luxury brands, but outsell them in the U.S., too -- in just one year.