Elon Musk has revealed more details about The Boring Company’s Loop after winning the bid to build the system in Chicago.



We now learn that Tesla might not only supply its electric powertrain but even build the whole ‘pods’ that will be used in the Boring Company’s tunnel.



Musk stopped in Chicago yesterday for a press conference following the announcement that his new startup won the bid to build a transit system between O’Hare airport and Downtown Chicago.







Read Article