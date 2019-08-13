Tesla Crash In Moscow Show Just How Fast A Model 3 Will Turn On You And Burn

A Tesla Model 3 went up in flames following a violent collision involving a stationary tow truck on a Russian highway. A video taken by a passerby shows the Model 3 engulfed in flames on the side of the road sometime after the collision, when suddenly two loud explosions can be seen and heard.



Over the weekend, businessman Alexey Tretyakov was driving his electric sedan near Moscow when he claims he collided with a parked tow truck. The service vehicle was allegedly stopped on the left-most lane of the busy highway, where it was partially (and dangerously) obstructing the flow of traffic. CCTV footage of the accident shows the vehicle poking into the lane, however, it was not noticed by Tretyakov until the impact was imminent.











